CORYDON, Ind. (WDRB) -- Late returning your library book? That's fine. Well, actually there's no fine at some Indiana libraries.
Harrison County, Indiana Public Libraries are getting rid of late fees. The library's board of trustees just voted to eliminate fines for overdue books and DVDs. Even better, they're eliminating all existing fines. So if you're sitting on a late book, go ahead and return it, worry- and fine-free.
"The new policy doesn't eliminate responsibility. There are still consequences for lost or damaged items," said HCPL Library director Alisa Burch in a release. Instead of fines, users' accounts will be blocked until materials are returned. After 30 days, the library will bill you for the item. But you'll get that money back, once the item is returned.
The library said eliminating fees will serve the public better, and allow residents to access information that will improve their lives.
Harrison County Public Library currently has five branches located across the county in Corydon, Palmyra, Lanesville and Elizabeth.
