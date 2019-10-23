LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Law enforcement across the country is ready for National Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, Oct. 26.
The program allows people to remove potentially dangerous medicines from homes and dispose of them safely. This will be the 18th National Drug Take Back Day. The campaign has resulted in millions of pounds of opioids and other medicines being gathered, reducing possible drug misuse.
For the first time, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and partnering law enforcement agencies will accept vaping devices and cartridges at any drop off location during event.
Officials say many abused prescription drugs are obtained from family and friends, often from home medicine cabinets.
Take Back Day is Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.
Among the collection sites are any Indiana State Police post except the Toll Road. The ISP Sellersburg post is located at 8014 CR 311, Sellersburg, IN 47172.
Kentucky State Police are collecting at posts across the state. The Elizabethtown Post is located at 1055 North Mulberry, Elizabethtown, KY 42701. Post 5 in Campbellsburg is at 160 Citation Lane, Campbellsburg, KY 40011. And Post 12 in Frankfort is at 1250 Louisville Road
Frankfort, KY 40601.
The Drug Enforcement Agency has a nationwide directory online to find a collection site near you at TakeBackDay.DEA.gov.
