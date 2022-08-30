LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Several members of Louisville Fire and Rescue were recognized in a promotion ceremony Tuesday morning.
Their family members were at Iroquois Amphitheater to celebrate as the department announced the promotions of one assistant chief, five majors, nine captains, and 10 sergeants.
"I've been chief since 1999, so a lot of these people, I hired them (and) promoted them. in some cases, all the way up to major," Louisville Fire and Rescue Chief Greg Frederick said. "It's great to see that they come in and understand what the department is about. They're enthusiastic about moving up, and that's really what it's all about. It's developing the leadership for tomorrow."
Eight of the firefighters who received promotions have other family members in the fire service.
