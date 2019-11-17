LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Volunteers in Lexington came together to make thousands of Thanksgiving dinners to give to people in need.
God's Pantry Food Bank held its annual event where 350 people prepared 4,500 boxes filled with Thanksgiving foods like green beans and stuffing mix. The food bank says the event is made possible thanks to all of the people who donate their time and money.
"The whole idea behind sharing Thanksgiving is to give people the chance to slow down in life a little bit, to be able to gather around a Thanksgiving dinner table, and to have the chance to sit and relax a little bit with a Thanksgiving meal that we are all so fortunate to have available to us," God's Pantry Food Bank CEO Michael Halligan said.
The meals will go to people in eastern and central Kentucky.
