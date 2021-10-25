LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- About one month from now, you might be putting the finishing touches on preparing your Thanksgiving dinner.
But according to a report by LEX18, some Thanksgiving favorites might be in short supply this year. Representatives of the meat industry are warning families not to put off their orders, especially this year.
Patrick Wingate, an employee behind the counter at Chritchfield Meats Family Market, said families may face some challenges providing some of the Thanksgiving staples this year.
"Make sure to get your orders in as soon as possible," he said. "I think we're going to be fine with all of our side items. I haven't heard any this way or that way about them. Definitely our smaller turkeys, we're going to be having trouble getting."
Wingate said a smaller turkey can feed about 10-15 people. Last year, the issue was bigger turkeys. That wasn't as big of an issue because there weren't as many large gatherings.
"Most people were getting smaller turkeys, not the average size from previous years," Wingate said. "We'll see how that goes this year."
Still, with smaller gatherings likely this year, Wingate urges people to get orders in for small turkeys sooner rather than later.
"We're having trouble getting fresh, I think we're going to be able to get some frozen, but that's going to be a very limited number," he said.
Larger turkeys should be more widely available, but if you're thinking about purchasing ham, Wingate has some advice.
"Another thing that we're having trouble with is our country ham, both cooked and raw," he said. "There's a nationwide shortage on that."
The best solution, Wingate said, is to get your orders in soon.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.