LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Along with other annual holiday events, Light Up La Grange will be different this season.
The typical ceremony will not happen this year, and instead, the city will Light Up La Grange all season will lights, contests and visits with Santa.
Starting Saturday, there will be a "Drive Thru with the Grinch" at the Oldham County History Center. And there will be a "Drive Thru Breakfast with Santa" at the John Black Center.
Both run from 9-11 a.m. with more events on Main Street throughout the day.
