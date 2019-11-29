LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A year after it drew a record attendance of more than 260,000 people, Lights Under Louisville is back for an 11th year.
The Christmas spectacular begins at 6 p.m. Friday at the Louisville Mega Cavern, and there are 20 themed displays and 4 million lights this year.
“We have added another million points of light this year,” Louisville Mega Cavern owner Jim Lowry said. “We've been nominated and selected as one of the top 10 Christmas light shows in the United States."
Pricing starts at $27 per vehicle. Fees may apply when using a credit card.
The Christmas Express takes guests on a 30-minute daytime panoramic view of the lights from a tram car. Tickets for the Christmas Express cost between $19.99 – $25.99
Lights Under Louisville runs through Jan. 4. Click here for ticket information.
Across town at Iroquois Park, crews are setting up for the very first Winter Woods Spectacular starting Nov. 30.
The event has been in the planning stages for more than a decade. It’s a half-mile driving tour of 150 eight-foot tall stained glass windows lit up in the park.
“Millions of lights, lights in the trees and angels hanging down from the trees,” Louisville Parks Foundation CEO Brooke Pardue said.
Tickets start at $25 per car, and a portion of the ticket sales go to the Louisville Parks Foundation.
“The same production company that brings us Jack-o-lantern Spectacular is going to transform these beautiful woods around us,” Pardue said.
The Winter Woods Spectacular runs through Dec. 31.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.