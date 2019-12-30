LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The program that helps to prevent low-income residents of Jefferson County from disconnection of utility services is scheduled to begin on Monday, Jan. 6, 2020.
The Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) is run by the Louisville Metro Office of Resilience and Community Services.
According to a news release, the LIHEAP Crisis Component will run from Jan. 6 to March 31, or until available funds have been used, whichever comes first.
This year, the Crisis Program will allow residents who receive a current utility bill with a past due amount and residents who receive a disconnect notice to apply for assistance.
To apply, residents must schedule an appointment through the automated appointment system. Those appointments can be scheduled by phone by calling 502-991-8391 or by CLICKING HERE. The toll-free service is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
To apply, applicants must be a resident of Jefferson County with a household income at or below 130 percent of the federal poverty guidelines (e.g. for a household of four, the gross monthly income cannot exceed $2,790.00).
According to the news release, applicants must also meet one of the following eligibility requirements:
- Received a disconnect notice from a metered utility service provider, or
- Received a current bill with a past-due amount, or
- Received an eviction notice if utilities are included in the rent, or
- Be within four days of running out of bulk fuel, or
- Be within 10 days of running out of pre-paid electric service.
The following documents must be provided by applicants:
- Proof of all household income for the previous month. (This includes Food Stamp award letters, Social Security award letters, pay stubs or proof of $0 income. Zero Income forms are available at the LIHEAP offices, or at 701 West Ormsby Avenue, Suite 201 or by CLICKING HERE.)
- Social Security cards or (official documentation with Social Security Numbers) or Permanent Residence card (Green Card) for each member of the household; and
- Disconnect notice or a current bill with a past-due amount for metered utilities; or
- Eviction notice and copy of lease if heating expenses are included in the rent, or
- Statement from utility company that shows 10 days or less of service if participating in pre-paid electric service.
The appointments will take place at one of the six LIHEAP locations listed below:
- Northwest Neighborhood Place / Academy at Shawnee, 4018 West Market Street, 40212
- South Central Neighborhood Place, 4255 Hazelwood Avenue, 40215
- Neighborhood Place Ujima/Duvalle Education Center, 3610 Bohne Avenue, 40211
- Neighborhood Place / Bridges of Hope, 1411 Algonquin Parkway, 40210
- Newburg Community Center/East, 4810 Exeter Avenue, 40218
- Southwest Government Center / Dixie Highway location, 7219 Dixie Highway, 40258
For more information, call Metro311 at 311, or call 502-574-5000.
