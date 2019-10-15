LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Deputy Michael Mullins and his K-9 partner, Luma, with the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office, need help from the public to win a K-9 SUV photo contest.
Deputy Mullins and Luma are the only team from Kentucky out of 29 teams nationwide to become finalists in the SUV giveaway for officers and their K-9 partners. The team with the most public votes will win a 2019 Chevy Tahoe fully equipped for dispatch and K-9 companions.
Deputy Mullins said in a video that the current vehicle they use does not have air conditioning, making it difficult for K-9 Luma in the summertime heat.
Cast your vote for Deputy Mullins and Luma by clicking here. Voting ends on Oct. 31. The contest is hosted by Vested Interest K9s, Inc., which provides tactical gear for K-9 officers.
