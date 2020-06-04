CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- Old newspaper stands are giving southern Indiana students a chance to grab more than just a book.
The Arts Alliance of Southern Indiana set up a new little free library outside Clarksville Elementary School on Thursday. Artists decorate the boxes that are put in places around the community in Clark, Floyd and Harrison counties. Each one is filled with books, art supplies and non-perishable food.
"Our school is located right here in the middle of a neighborhood, so we have many students that can just walk up get a snack, a book and some art supplies," Principal MIndy Dablow said. "I think it's such a wonderful resource for our school community, and we are just so appreciative."
More than a dozen other boxes will be put in the community in the coming weeks to help promote literacy in southern Indiana. A little free library was set up outside Fairmont Elementary School in New Albany last month. The hope is that families can "Take a Book, Return a Book, Share a Book!"
