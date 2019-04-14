LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Taking a walk down the runway to show support for others.
The charity Live out Loud hosted a fashion show on Sunday to raise awareness about suicide prevention and anti-bullying.
Local and national designers showed off their collections at Louisville's Crowne Plaza.
More than 150 people modeled the outfits, many of whom have been impacted by suicide, depression or low self-esteem.
"This is why we gather here today. It's not to compare ourselves to each other, to the designers, models, or anything. It's about empowering each other, building each other up and celebrating it with something fun like fashion," Live out Loud teen ambassador Shanna McClung said.
Those who headed down the catwalk were also trained in crisis intervention.
