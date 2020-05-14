LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville woman who became a living organ donor surprised the hospital staff that took care of her exactly one year after her surgery.
Last year, Beth Burbridge was reading a story about one of her neighbors whose son needed a kidney. So in May 2019, the mother of three became a living donor.
On Thursday morning, Burbridge surprised U of L Healthcare staff with breakfast to say thank you on the first anniversary.
"There's nothing more precious than time," she said. "I think you realize even more so during everything that we're going through right now — that time is so precious. So to be able to offer that time to another family is just fantastic and then to offer a lesson to my boys has been unreal, as well."
Burbridge had to go back to work just days after her surgery because she wasn't allowed to take more time. So she wrote to Kentucky lawmakers to get a House Bill 46 passed.
Now, full-time state employees are able to take a paid leave for organ and bone marrow donations.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.