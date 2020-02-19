LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — You can adopt a new furry friend for free on Thursday, while supporting a good cause.
Susan G. Komen Kentucky is partnering with Louisville Metro Animal Services to waive adoption fees on "National Love Your Pet Day." The group is raising awareness about the important role pets can play for patients battling cancer.
The organization will also be giving away breast cancer bandannas to each newly adopted pet. All adoptions include spay or neuter, microchip and vaccinations.
You can adopt your new furry friend for free from noon to 6 p.m. Thursday at the Animal House Adoption Center and the new LMAS Harshaw Family Foundation Shelter.
