LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are on the lookout for a missing man they say may be in danger.
Police say Eric L. Bryant, 39, was last seen at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25, at 739 Inverness Avenue in Louisville.
Bryant is developmentally disabled and requires medication. Police say he may be suicidal. He is 6 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds, with hazel eyes and brown hair.
He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, blue and white plaid shorts and "has a dirty appearance," police said in a news release.
Police say Bryant is known to frequent Iroquois Park.
Anyone with information on Bryant's whereabouts is asked to call police at 574-LMPD (5673).
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.