LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify a man they say stole from an area business.
According to a social media post by the LMPD, the crime took place on Nov. 16. Police say the suspect stole $10,000 worth of property from DADS Custom Car Audio on Preston Highway, just south of Old Fern Valley Road.
Images of the suspect are included with this story.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the LMPD anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.
