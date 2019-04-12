LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department has a new bomb-sniffing dog just in time for Thunder Over Louisville.
The agency introduced its newest K-9 -- Thunder -- during a Friday morning visit to the Thunder Over Louisville command center.
She's already being trained to help sniff out bombs and other explosives.
The Kentucky Derby Festival Foundation partnered with LMPD to bring this newest recruit to town.
In the future, she'll patrol to help keep Thunder fans safe.
Copyright 2019 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.