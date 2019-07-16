LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Shamrock Pet Foundation and the Louisville Metro Police Foundation are partnering up to buy every Louisville Metro Police Department K-9 a life-saving trauma kit.
The trauma kits are backpacks filled with medical supplies like Narcan and blood clotting chemicals that could potentially save a dog's life.
"These dogs will give their lives for the community. They'll give their lives for us. With these kits, it gives us the opportunity to give back and help them if we have to," said LMPD K-9 unit officer Rick Heine.
K-9s are sometimes injured in the field when no veterinarians are nearby, creating the need for necessary supplies to treat the dogs.
"This just unfortunately wasn't something there was money in budget for, so we are extremely grateful to the Shamrock Pet Foundation because without them we wouldn't have the ability to provide these kits for our K-9 officers," said LMPD Foundation worker Tracie Shugart.
Officers say some of the supplies can also be used to treat injured human officers.
