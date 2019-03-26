LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Like their human counterparts, Louisville Metro Police K9s risk their lives every day, and now one has protective body armor thanks to a generous donation.
A bullet and stab protective vest for K9 Torro was donated to LMPD by the non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. The body armor is embroidered with these words: "Born to Love - Trained to Serve - Loyal Always."
LMPD posted pictures of Torro on Facebook after presenting him with the new vest on Tuesday.
According to a news release, Vested Interest in K9s has provided over 3,300 protective vests worth $5.7 million to K9 officers across the country.
The donation to provide one protective vest for a law enforcement K9 is $950, and each vest has a retail value ranging from $1,744 to $2,283.
