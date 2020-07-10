LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Four officers from the Louisville Metro Police Department "stepped up" in their time off to build a porch for a man who needed some steps.
LMPD posted about the project on its official Facebook page.
Police did not identify the man but said the project involved officers from LMPD's Third Division, which covers the Iroquois Park, Pleasure Ridge Park, Valley Station and Fairdale neighborhoods.
Police said four officers noticed that the man did not have a safe porch leading from the door of his home to the ground. So the officers visited him on their days off and built him one.
"I am very grateful to the officers," the man said, according to police. "I had never heard of them, but they helped me out."
