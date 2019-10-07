LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department made a special birthday visit over the weekend.
According to the department's official Facebook page, more than a dozen officers visited Malachi, a boy with special needs, for his 9th birthday.
Police say Malachi is autistic and dreams of becoming a police officer.
Wearing a special police hat and t-shirt, Malachi was presented with a special birthday cake with the LMPD logo on it. He was also allowed to sit in a police cruiser, given a special badge and was sworn in as an honorary officer.
Several police officers and public safety officials gathered around Malachi for a group photo.
Images of the celebration drew acclaim from Facebook fans, and several chimed in to wish Malachi a happy birthday.
Copyright 2019 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.