LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- LMPD continues to remind people to lock their car doors after more reports of stolen guns and vehicles.
The department said since noon Friday, 28 cars and seven guns have been reported as stolen across Jefferson County. Five of the guns reported missing were stolen from one car alone.
Police are reminding people to follow a recommended 9 p.m. routine, which asks everyone to remove valuables from their vehicles, secure guns and lock cars, doors and windows.
