LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Fourteen new Army soldiers and recruiters were honored on Labor Day at Waterfront Park during the Mayor's Hike, Bike and Paddle event.
Mayor Greg Fischer also recognized local Army recruiters during the ceremony.
"It's a community achievement," Col. Eric Lopez, with the U.S. Army Recruiting Brigade, said. "Our recruiters are out there in the community. They're a positive presence in their schools, in the community colleges, in the colleges sharing opportunities about the Army with these young people and now as a community, they're going to see them enlist as ship off."
Army officials say 71% of youth do not qualify to serve in the military for various reasons including drugs and health problems.
Only one percent of the population currently serves.
