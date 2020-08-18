LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Local artists are needed to help complete a mural that will honor Breonna Taylor as part of renovations to the basketball courts at Lannan Memorial Park in Louisville's Portland neighborhood.
Metro Councilwoman Donna Purvis, D-5, announced the plans on Tuesday in a call to action for artists to collaborate on the mural, which will be part of the court's floor design.
A special acrylic will be applied to the surface to keep the painting intact. The courts will also be expanded to regulation size.
"We are announcing a new plan to redesign the basketball court in the park, and we want to incorporate the talents of local artists to help us honor the life of this young Louisville woman," Purvis said in a news release. "It will be something special, and we want to find something inspiring to help bring the community together."
The mural and park enhancements were made possible through a partnership with Metro Parks, the Russ Smith Foundation, Louisville attorney Nick Wilson, Purvis and "several council members," according to the release.
Artists who want to collaborate on the mural will need to submit a drawing for consideration.
To submit an idea, artists should scan a copy of their design and email it to Denise.Bentley@louisvilleky.gov by 5 p.m. Tuesday.
