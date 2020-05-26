LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Now that barbers have gone back to work in Kentucky, the Boys II Men Barbershop in Louisville is offering 100 free haircuts.
The barbershop on Manslick Road, near Iroquois Park, has no relation to the popular R&B group. The effort to provide the free haircuts is being funded by two local insurance groups, the Thomas Allen and Juan Gomes Allstate Agencies.
Customers have to sign up for a free cut, which will be done by appointment only on Tuesdays and Wednesdays for the next several weeks.
"A lot of people haven't been able to get unemployment or haven't received stimulus yet, so I'm sure it would help out a lot of people," Boys II Men owner Donte Jones said.
Click here to sign up for one of the free cuts.
