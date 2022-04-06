LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local business will offer free skin cancer screenings during Melanoma Awareness Month.
The Skin Group will offer complimentary screenings at its locations on River Road in Louisville and Hebron Lane in Shepherdsville throughout May.
Skin cancer is one of the most commonly diagnosed cancers in the U.S., with one in five Americans developing skin cancer by the age of 70, according to the American Cancer Society. The agency said basal cell carcinoma, squamous cell carcinoma and melanoma are the most common forms of skin cancer.
While melanoma is less common than the other two common form of skin cancer, the agency said it can cause more deaths if it isn't detected and treated early enough. It also said UV exposure is the most preventable risk factor for skin cancer.
Screenings can be scheduled by calling The Skin Group at 502-583-6647.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.