LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- With Christmas just around the corner, the Floyd County YMCA taught local kids everything they need to know to be an elf.
The YMCA held its 2019 Elf Training Camp on Saturday afternoon. The event included fun for the whole family, like Christmas karaoke, maple syrup tastings, a snow ball toss and a present stacking relay. Buddy the Elf even stopped by to take pictures with the kids. Not even the rainy weather could stop these holiday enthusiasts.
"We thought the rain might slow people down, but it seems like everyone is out and about ready to go," said Meredith Clipp Rodriguez, the child care director at the YMCA.
Kids also had to opportunity to decorate a Christmas ornament to take home as a souvenir.
