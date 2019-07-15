LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Local manufacturing company MXD Process wants to return to its founding city of Jeffersonville.
The business was founded in Jeffersonville but moved to Louisville where it has operated for the past seven years near River Road and Zorn Avenue.
MXD is in need of a bigger building and has its sights set on leasing a space on New Middle Road.
Jeffersonville's City Council approved $320,000 in tax credits during a meeting Monday evening to help the company relocate.
If MXD decides to relocate it would create 40 new jobs in the Jeffersonville area.
The company is known for making industrial mixers and stainless steel tanks.
