LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville nonprofit was selected from 4,000 applicants as a State Farm Neighborhood Assist top 200 finalist.
Since 1982, Peace Education has trained kids and adults on conflict resolution and worked to end youth violence.
It now has to be among the 100 highest vote recipients to win a $25,000 grant.
Voting begins at 12 a.m. Wednesday and will end at 11:59 p.m. May 6. Those who vote can do it up to 10 times per day.
To vote for Peace Education, visit this website starting Wednesday.
