LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Residential care organization, The Samaritan Women, hosted human trafficking victim identification training at a Southeast Christian Church in La Grange.
Dozens of medical professionals learned what to look for when it comes to sex trafficking and how to respond if they suspect someone is a victim.
Large sporting events often attract a sex tourism industry, including the city of Louisville.
"Whenever you have large crowds coming into an area, somehow they feel hat it's an open field day to purchase a person and a person should never be a product. They should never be a commodity," said Samaritan Woman member Beth Halley.
Recent high-profile cases involving singer R. Kelly and financier Jeffrey Epstein have brought the issue to the forefront with more organizations working to spread the importance of safety.
