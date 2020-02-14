LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- If you're still looking for that perfect Valentine's Day card, a couple of local agencies say they have some ideas. But their suggestions are unique, to say the least.
Indiana's Department of Transportation says to try one of their Valentine's Day cards. One shows a picture of a front-loader and comes with the words, "You're loads of fun, Valentine!" Other INDOT cards read, "You lift me up," (showing a crane lifting a load from a truck), "Plow the way to my heart," (showing plows) and "You and I are the perfect mix" (with a picture of concrete mixers.)
For the more daring Valentines, you could try a card suggested by Kentucky State Police. It shows a KSP cruiser, along with the words, "Making hearts skip a beat since 1948."
Or maybe you should just go with flowers.
