LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Around 25 sailboats gathered at the amphitheater docks along the Ohio River on Saturday for the Fleur de Lis Regatta.
Sailing teams competed in races while raising thousands of dollars for Gilda's Club Kentuckiana, which supports people in the community who are battling cancer.
"Gilda's Club does really great work in the community, so we always are looking for a way to give back," Ben Keeton with the Sailing For A Cure Foundation said. "It's good to get down here at Waterfront Park and do what we love to do, which is sail, and raise money in support of a great cause."
Since 2013, the Sailing For A Cure Foundation has raised more than $120,000 for Gilda's Club through the regatta.
