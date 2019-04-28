LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The shears came out on Sunday at a Louisville salon to support a fallen LMPD officer's legacy.
Nine stylists and one barber stayed busy at The Hive Salon Studios on Taylorsville Road.
All haircuts were free and whatever people wanted to donate went tot the Nick Rodman Legacy Foundation, in honor of the fallen LMPD officer who was killed in the line of duty.
Stylists say more than 75 people came in wanting haircuts or even just a trim.
For them, it's a way to bring the community together, something that was important to officer Rodman.
"We thought that just using our simple skills of cutting hair as a way to give back, we can do anything that we can and just a small portion," Samantha Giovenco said.
Because the event was so successful, the stylists hope to have it again next year.
