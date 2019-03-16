LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local tech company is giving back to the community with the help of some sweet treats and a strong message.
Telecom and technology company Mobile Initiative hosted their 'Dinos and Donuts' event at the Nunnlea House on Saturday, to raise money for Norton Children's Hospital.
Kids spent the morning decorating donuts, getting their faces painted and making crafts.
Organizers wanted to think of a creative way to give back that kids and families would enjoy.
"While this might not be as impactful as writing a big check, it lets people be more aware and so they can make a donation, they can be involved," Mobile Initiative CEO Mike Dahl said.
All of the proceeds from the event go to the Jennifer Lawrence Cardiac Intensive Care Unit at Norton Children's Hospital.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.