LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Jefferson County polling location will have extended voting time Tuesday after a police action briefly put the location on lockdown.
Jordan Kelch with the Jefferson County Clerk's Office said voting will be extended at Bowen Elementary School until 6:45 p.m. Tuesday. Like other polling locations, the school was originally scheduled to close at 6 p.m.
The decision came after the school was briefly put on lockdown about 1 p.m. Tuesday. That lockdown was initiated as a safety precaution after an occupied, stolen vehicle was found in the area.
Police say two suspects fled the scene, but one was eventually captured. The investigation is ongoing but is unrelated to the school.
The Jefferson County Clerk's Office said the polling location serves two precincts, and there were about 40 people inside the school at the time of the lockdown, which lasted about 45 minutes.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.