LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Looking for a job? MV Transportation is hiring drivers for the Transit Authority of River City's paratransit service.
The company held a hiring event Thursday at the Louisville Urban League to recruit TARC3 drivers and other support positions. MV Transportation has openings for both CDL (commercial driver's license) holders and non-CDL holders. The positions offer competitive starting wages, benefits and paid training, the company said in a news release.
Applicants must be 21 years old and able to pass a physical, background check and drug screening.
Officials said Thursday's hiring event was planned after TARC chose MV Transportation to provide its paratransit services. MV Transportation took responsibility of "the call center and oversight of third-party service delivery" on Feb. 1, according to a news release, and its full takeover of TARC3 is expected to occur April 1.
Anyone interested in applying who was not able to attend Thursday's hiring fair can visit the MV Recruitment Center at 2600 W. Broadway. The center is open from 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.
TARC, which contracts out it's paratransit service — or public transportation for those who can't ride a traditional bus — switched to MV Transportation from First Transit, and plans to use multiple providers to build mobility service in Kentuckiana.
For a list of available MV Transportation jobs in Louisville and to apply, click here. Anyone with questions can call 470-235-9415.
