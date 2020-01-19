LOUISVILLE, KY. (WDRB) -- There are multiple opportunities available to get involved in the community on Monday for anyone looking for a way to honor the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
Harbor House of Louisville is hosting a campus-wide cleanup on Monday in honor of the holiday. Those involved said they want to turn the day into a day of service. Harbor House is a nonprofit development center for adults with developmental and physical disabilities. The cleanup staff and volunteers will work from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The Archdiocese of Louisville will host its 35th annual community-wide Martin Luther King Jr. celebration beginning at 10 a.m. on Monday. The celebration is being held at the Cathedral of the Assumption on South 5th Street. The theme for the 2020 celebration is "I Still Believe" with Rev. Manual Williams serving as the guest speaker during the event.
The 48th Annual Pride Inc. Motorcade and Rally is scheduled for Monday starting at 28th and Broadway and ending at the Highlett Temple AME Zion Church on W. Jefferson Street. The event is held in remembrance of the 86 people who lost their lives to local violence in 2019. State Representative and Senate candidate, Charles Booker, will be a Grand Marshall for the parade. The parade is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m.
The Muhammad Ali Center will honor Dr. King by showing his famous "I Have a Dream" speech throughout the day. The showings began at 10 a.m. and will run through 4 p.m. Admission is free and seating is provided on a first-come, first-serve basis.
Students at Greenwood Elementary are giving back for MLK Day by opening a free 'take what you need' pop-up shop. The shop will include toys, clothes, coats and hygiene products. The shop will be open from noon to 2 p.m. in the Greenwood Elementary School cafeteria.
For a fifth year, a group of area nonprofits will join forces for the "Undergo Change" event at St. William's Church on W. Oak Street. The goal of the event is to acknowledge pain and injustice stemming from violence surrounding marginalized community members. The event will also feature music, stories and poetry about homelessness and immigration. The event will take place from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.
The Olmstead Parks Conservancy is hosting a volunteer event in Chickasaw Park on Monday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Volunteers of any age and background are invited to help clean and maintain the west Louisville park in honor of the holiday. Be sure to join Keith Kaiser on WDRB In The Morning for a live look at event preparations.
Mammoth Cave is offering free tours to celebrate the day. The free tours on Jan. 20 will depart from the visitor center at 9:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 1:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. CST. Tour participants must pick up their free tickets in the visitor center before the tour. National Parks Service is offering free admission to over 100 parks on MLK Day.
As a reminder, government offices and banks will be closed in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Trash pick-up and mail delivery will not take place and JCPS is closed for the holiday.
