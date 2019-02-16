LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville girl is helping area animal shelters in a big way. Her idea that started from a simple observation from home is now bringing her community together.
In between school and free time, Isabella Verdi will likely be in her basement. At ten years old, she's CEO of her company. "This is kind of my habitat for Paw Pillows," Isa said.
A couple years ago, Isa was spending a snow day at home. "I decided I wanted to start a business, and I was like, 'Mom do you have any ideas?'" Isa said.
"My first response was, 'you need to think of a business. Who needs something?' She's hopping around, trying to think, and she said, 'I want to make dog beds.' Okay, 'well there's a lot of dog beds out there. Are you going to do something different?" She said, 'No, no, no. I want to make dog beds for dogs that are in shelters," says Lizzet Verdi, Isa's mother.
Isa drew inspiration from their family dog.
"We kind of put two and two together and said our dogs love laying on clothes," Lizzet said.
Isa, who already knew how to sew, used shredded clothes and stuffing to create Paw Pillows. "She found some fleece she had, and she made her first one, and it just took off from there," Lizzet said.
Their first donation was to The Arrow Fund. "She said, 'perfect timing, I needed beds.' I was like, 'where can we deliver them?' So, that's how this stated," Lizzet said.
A craft fair followed, then donations to the Kentucky Humane Society. "It's incredible to see someone who's so young and passionate about animals already, and we are so grateful for her," says Megan Decker of the Kentucky Humane Society.
Ascension Catholic School classmates are now helping. "We were just so grateful that they supported her vision, that they stepped up and supported her vision," Lizzet said.
The principal even donated a new and improved sewing machine.
"The community's response has been just as surprising for her as it's been for us because you don't realize just how much of a difference you're making. You think it's a dog bed, but to these organizations, this makes a huge difference," Lizzet said.
With donations pouring in, there's comes one more giant need to shred clothes. "That's a huge undertaking. It takes a lot of time and a lot of effort. So, any type of service that can shred fabric would be extremely helpful," Lizzet said.
Nearly 100 beds and counting are bringing comfort to the helpless. "Now dogs have a little bit of home where it can make them feel good, and when they get adopted, actually the beds come with them," Isa said.
All thanks to a little girl with a vision bigger than herself. "As a parent, you want to raise someone who is well-rounded, you know, smart, brave, and giving. To have her just create this, for me and her dad, we were just in awe," Lizzet said.
Isa's next endeavor is trying to create wrap-up dog beds for homeless dog owners.
To donate funds, fabric, stuffing or shredding services, e-mail Paw Pillows.
