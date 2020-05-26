LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville American Heart Associate is holding a community conversation about the impact of COVID-19 on patients suffering from strokes and heart disease.
The webinar will discuss what heart disease and stroke patients can do to protect themselves during the pandemic, what to expect at hospitals and the importance of calling 911 when having a heart attack or stroke. The event is an effort to increase awareness and teach people how to safely reintegrate into the community after dealing with these medical issues.
The event is Tuesday, May 26, at 12:00 p.m. You can register by clicking here.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.