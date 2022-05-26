LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville has announced plans for this year's Juneteenth celebration.
Juneteenth is short for June 19, the day in 1865 when the news of the emancipation finally reached all slaves in the south. Slaves in Texas didn't learn about it until nearly two years after the Emancipation Proclamation was signed by Abraham Lincoln on Jan. 1, 1863.
This year's events in Louisville will highlight Black-owned businesses, encourage Black entrepreneurship, showcase the arts and promote health and wellness.
Mayor Greg Fischer joined the Juneteenth Jubilee Celebration Commission and representatives from Waterfront Park, Reviving Urban Neighborhoods, Inc., Lean Into Louisville and Presbyterian Church USA on Thursday to announce the citywide events planned to highlight the historical significance of Juneteenth.
Paula McCraney, who represents the city's 7th district on the Metro Council, attended the announcement.
"We have an array of opportunities for our entire community to a part of this celebration," McCraney said during a news conference Friday. "It is not just Black history. It is our history, and we invite all of the community to come be a part of Juneteenth."
A gala and Miss Juneteenth Pageant are also planned.
CLICK HERE for a complete schedule of events.
