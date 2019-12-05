LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Fire departments from Louisville and southern Indiana came together Thursday to demonstrate just how quickly fire can spread to the family Christmas tree.
They say a happy holiday can turn into tragedy in a matter of seconds. The Christmas tree acts as an accelerant, and it takes just seconds until the fire rages out of control.
Jordan Youdis, spokesman for the Jefferson County Fire Department, had three important safety tips for any families who plan to have a real Christmas tree this year:
- Make sure the tree is watered at least twice a day, including once in the morning and once at night.
- Don't keep anything with an open flame next to the tree.
- Don't leave the tree lights on at all hours of the night.
Fire officials emphasize that Christmas trees rank right up there with space heaters and candles for causing fires this time of year, and they recommend unplugging trees at night.
Even artificial trees with too many lights plugged into one cord can cause a fire hazard, especially around a lot of presents wrapped in paper.
