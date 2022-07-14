LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville's Association of Community Ministries (ACM) wants to help people who can't pay their utility bills.
This is the first year the assistance fund ran out of money before the end of summer.
Community ministries are collecting donations to keep the assistance coming.
The LG&E and KU Foundation promises to match up to $200,000 donated toward utility bill assistance.
"With the difficult challenges people are facing, with bills across the board, with gas to get to work and groceries, etc., it's important people have access to their basic needs," Clare Wallace, ACM president.
ACM and its 13 area ministries provide year-round support for people who struggle to make ends meet.
To make a donation toward the utility assistance fund, click here.
