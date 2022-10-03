LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville artist Jaylin Stewart worked with Engelhard Elementary School students to create a new mural in the Limerick neighborhood.
The students were enrolled in school-based services through Family and Children's Place. Stewart visited with the students several times to help them recognize their own creativity.
They unveiled the mural Monday morning.
"They was able to talk about their lives and things they like but also tell me about their program and their school," Stewart said. "And we found a way to incorporate this together to a design to create this mural for the Family and Children's Place."
The mural is at the Family and Children's Place Service Center on Zane Street. The center has a goal of improving academic success, strengthening families, and building the relationship between students, families, and schools.
