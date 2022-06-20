LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Bar Association is opening its "Call-a-Lawyer" center on Tuesday to provide free legal advice for those who need it.
The call center was introduced at the beginning of this year and is held on the third Tuesday of each month.
Callers can anonymously speak to a lawyer who can answer general legal questions.
Between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m., you can call (502)-583-1801 and talk with someone who can help.
Calls are confidential and free.
Below is a list of dates the line will be open this year:
- Tuesday, June 21
- Tuesday, July 19
- Tuesday, Aug. 16
- Tuesday, Sept. 20
- Tuesday, Oct. 18
- Tuesday, Nov. 15
- Tuesday, Dec. 20
The call center is run through the LBA's Public Service Committee.
Organizers said because calls are "of general nature," no client-attorney privilege is established.
