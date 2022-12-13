LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Bar Association is hosting a free, Pro Se Divorce Clinic.
The event will be held Friday, Dec. 16, from 9 a.m. to noon at the Bar Center on West Main Street.
The community clinic is for individuals who are representing themselves in their divorce case. They'll be able to meet with a local attorney for free guidance on their case, including how to navigate legal obstacles and help with paperwork.
LBA's Public Service Committee holds the event on the first and third Friday of each month.
The clinic is free but requires registration. For more information and to register, click here.
