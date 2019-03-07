LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Bats are transforming into the Derby City Mint Juleps this season.
In a release, the team announced a partnership with Four Roses Bourbon. As part of the deal, the team will re-brand the team for two games, including the one played at Slugger Field during Thunder Over Louisville.
Players will wear special Mint Juleps caps and jerseys on April 13 and 27. Two shades of mint are complemented with hot pink and purple, rounded out with gold accents and a silver julep cup. Argyle sleeves on the jersey pay homage to jockey silks.
Special $3 Derby City Mint Juleps in 15-ounce cups will be sold at both games. And on April 27, Four Roses Bourbon will offer $3 bourbon flights.
There will also be a Derby at the Diamond vintage glass giveaway to the first 2,000 fans on April 27.
Derby City Mint Juleps merchandise, including caps, T-shirts and more are available for purchase on the Mint Juleps' site, www.derbycitymintjuleps.com
