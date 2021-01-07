LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Bats are hosting a National Bobblehead Day giveaway.
Among the collectors' items are the Hulk, Eugenio Suarez, Aristides Aquino and Elizabeth Kizito, also known as the Kizito Cookie Lady.
To enter to win on, just go to the Louisville Bats' Twitter account. You have to like, retweet and reply to let the team know which bobblehead is your favorite.
It’s our #NationalBobbleheadDay giveaway!➡️ LIKE & RETWEET for a chance to win one of the bobbleheads in the video.➡️ REPLY and let us know which bobblehead is your favorite.Winners will be announced tomorrow (1/8) at 3 PM. Good luck! pic.twitter.com/ekNDgfDU57— Louisville Bats (@LouisvilleBats) January 7, 2021
The winners will be announced at 3 p.m. Friday.
