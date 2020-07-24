LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The "socially distant" movie night planned to take place Friday at Louisville Slugger Field has been postponed.
The Louisville Bats planned to show the film "Field of Dreams" while guests sat on the field with designated sections for social distancing.
In a tweet, Bats officials said the movie night will be rescheduled for a later date.
Tonight’s Movie Night has been postponed. We are very sorry for the inconvenience. pic.twitter.com/smHVhzB68M— Louisville Bats (@LouisvilleBats) July 24, 2020
"We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this may cause," officials wrote in the tweet.
Though officials did not say why the movie night was canceled, dozens of protesters marched Friday afternoon in nearby NuLu demanding justice for Breonna Taylor. Louisville Metro Police officers began making dozens of arrests shortly after 5 p.m. after telling protesters they were unlawfully blocking Market Street.
