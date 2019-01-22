LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Boat, RV and Sports Show gets underway Wednesday at the Kentucky Expo Center.
Vendors spent Tuesday setting up and getting ready for thousands of visitors over the next five days.
Steve Webb's family has been working the show for 45 years, riding waves of changes.
"RVs have been really strong since '08," he said. "When the decline hit, RVs came back pretty good. Boats have been slowly growing back, but I think people are a lot more encouraged than what they were five years ago."
The show opens Wednesday at 5 p.m., and continues through Sunday. Admission is $12 for adults. Children 12 and under are free.
Click here for hours or to purchase tickets.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.