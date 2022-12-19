LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Baxter Community Center in Louisville's Russell neighborhood is getting a major upgrade.
Louisville city leaders broke ground Monday on the project that's part of the redevelopment of the Beecher Terrace area.
The project will cost $11 million and add 4,500 square feet to the development.
The renovated building will soon have a lounge area, gymnasium, multi-purpose classrooms, plaza, playground, refurbished basketball courts and expanded parking.
"It's so easy to be negative," Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said. "It never gets you anywhere. I just want to thank all the positive people who worked so hard for so long to see these beautiful dreams come to life."
The project was funded by money from the American Rescue Plan, the city and private donations.
It's set to be finished in 2024.
