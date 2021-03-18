LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Businesses in Louisville can now register their employees for COVID-19 vaccinations at the city's mass vaccination site at Broadbent Arena.
Employers and business owners can submit a roster of team members who want to be vaccinated here. The mass vaccination site is currently vaccinating anyone who is tier 1C.
Once the form is received, a member of the LouVax team will reach out to gather more information and get employees scheduled.
Employees who live in counties outside Jefferson County or in Indiana are eligible to receive their vaccine at the site, officials said.
Any employers with questions are asked to call the COVID-19 helpline at 502-912-8598.
